Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe Sells 1,719 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $52,463.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apria alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $51,210.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Angela Fyfe sold 1,844 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $63,876.16.

Shares of APR stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,289. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Apria by 141.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.