Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT stock opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.