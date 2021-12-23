Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.83. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

