AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53. AppHarvest has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in AppHarvest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AppHarvest by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AppHarvest by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

