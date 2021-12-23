Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is -91.95%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

