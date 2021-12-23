Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

