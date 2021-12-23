Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 48,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058 over the last three months. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $2,317,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $1,704,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $1,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

