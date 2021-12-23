Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.64 Million

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report $46.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.80 million and the highest is $48.50 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $44.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $181.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $223.61 million, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $247.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of ATRS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. 606,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $593.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.