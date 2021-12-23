Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report $46.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.80 million and the highest is $48.50 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $44.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $181.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $223.61 million, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $247.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of ATRS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. 606,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $593.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

