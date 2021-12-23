Analyzing Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Vitru has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarena International has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vitru and Tarena International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitru and Tarena International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 3.12 $10.11 million $0.28 47.64 Tarena International $290.86 million 0.06 -$117.49 million ($1.06) -0.31

Vitru has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tarena International. Tarena International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Tarena International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 6.30% 3.86% 2.23% Tarena International -16.20% N/A -20.53%

Summary

Vitru beats Tarena International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. The Kid Training segment provides K-12 education programs. The company was founded by Shao Yun Han in September 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

