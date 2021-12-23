Analyzing U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 32.30% 16.20% 1.38% Washington Federal 28.15% 9.36% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Washington Federal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $25.24 billion 3.29 $4.96 billion $4.98 11.26 Washington Federal $652.17 million 3.28 $183.62 million $2.40 13.66

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Federal. U.S. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Bancorp and Washington Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 1 7 8 0 2.44 Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00

U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $64.89, suggesting a potential upside of 15.74%. Washington Federal has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.97%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than U.S. Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Washington Federal on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded on April 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development. The consumer loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: single-family-residential mortgage, custom construction, consumer lot loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions. The company was founded on April 24, 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

