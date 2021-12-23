Analyzing Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) & Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Loncor Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.24 million ($0.02) -27.00 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -3.91

Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -7.53% -7.19% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Loncor Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 252.00%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Loncor Gold.

Summary

Loncor Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

