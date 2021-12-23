Analyzing Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) & Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 21.27% 14.75% 3.38% Weyerhaeuser 24.69% 25.96% 14.59%

This table compares Crown Castle International and Weyerhaeuser’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.77 $1.06 billion $3.03 65.87 Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.86 $797.00 million $3.31 11.73

Crown Castle International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weyerhaeuser. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crown Castle International and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 1 3 9 0 2.62 Weyerhaeuser 0 1 3 1 3.00

Crown Castle International presently has a consensus target price of $198.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.79%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.87%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Volatility & Risk

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Crown Castle International pays out 194.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Crown Castle International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Crown Castle International on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

