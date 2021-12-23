Analysts Set Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target at $6.04

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth $124,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNTR opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

