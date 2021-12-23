Analysts Set Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) PT at $42.71

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. Thryv has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. On average, analysts expect that Thryv will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at about $71,802,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at about $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $11,094,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

