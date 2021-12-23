Analysts Set Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target at $110.00

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Symrise from €105.00 ($117.98) to €110.00 ($123.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

SYIEY opened at $36.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. Symrise has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

