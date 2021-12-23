Analysts Set Expectations for Calavo Growers, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Calavo Growers in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVGW. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

CVGW opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -171.64%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

