Analysts Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $83.75

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ELS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 678,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,909. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 102.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

