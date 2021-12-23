Analysts Set CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Price Target at $2.38

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of CWBR remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.62. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CohBar by 48.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CohBar in the third quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CohBar in the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CohBar by 32.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in CohBar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

