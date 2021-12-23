Analysts Issue Forecasts for comScore, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for comScore in a research note issued on Sunday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

comScore stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $271.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 3.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of comScore by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in comScore by 48.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

