Analysts Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce sales of $76.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.44 million and the highest is $76.66 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $67.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $302.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $302.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $318.25 million, with estimates ranging from $313.67 million to $324.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $888.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

