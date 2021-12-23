Analysts Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $10.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,961 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $130.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

