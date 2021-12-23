Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Stepan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.74. 1,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,590. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

