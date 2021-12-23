Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.06. State Street posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.59. 1,698,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 17.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in State Street by 28.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after acquiring an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 23.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in State Street by 46.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

