Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report $89.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $94.60 million. Luxfer reported sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $364.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $387.10 million, with estimates ranging from $377.60 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,261. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $529.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

