Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to post sales of $106.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.45 million to $108.45 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $61.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $438.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.36 million to $440.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $528.41 million, with estimates ranging from $516.48 million to $545.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of GRWG opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.39 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

