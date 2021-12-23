Analysts Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.63 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 391,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

