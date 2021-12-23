Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 59,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Avaya has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,405 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,532,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,951 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

