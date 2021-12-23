Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.19). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($3.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) EPS.

AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock worth $47,543,540. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 247,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 135.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 79,679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 26.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 497,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 810,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,468,648. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

