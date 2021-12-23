Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Western Union by 97.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 699,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 345,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WU traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.68. 11,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,479,631. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

