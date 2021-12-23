Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Union.
Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Western Union by 97.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 699,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 345,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WU traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.68. 11,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,479,631. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.
About Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
