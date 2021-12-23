Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the highest is $3.12. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.10.

TROW stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $192.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.82. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $145.82 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

