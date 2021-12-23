Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.85.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083 over the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,944,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,540,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after acquiring an additional 67,548 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLAB traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.61. 6,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average of $162.42. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

