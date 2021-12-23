Analysts Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $969.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report $969.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $957.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $982.80 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $970.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,696. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $70.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

