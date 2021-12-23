Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to post sales of $74.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $75.90 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $73.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $303.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $306.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $296.53 million, with estimates ranging from $292.80 million to $301.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

PFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,232. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

