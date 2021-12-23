Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Post $0.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 2,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,140. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

