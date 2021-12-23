Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $184,934.40 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $184,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 195,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,939. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 274,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 243,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 185,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

