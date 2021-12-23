AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $127.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

