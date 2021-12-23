Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after purchasing an additional 246,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,904,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCB. Raymond James raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

