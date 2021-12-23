Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,261,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,749 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $152,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD opened at $31.92 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.