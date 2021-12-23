Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust accounts for 3.1% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE:COLD opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

