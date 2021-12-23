American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is Clearstead Trust LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 3.2% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 25,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in American Tower by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $281.25 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

