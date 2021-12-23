American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.54% of American Software worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the second quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Software by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,769. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.22 million, a PE ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 0.65. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 125.72%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

