American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Colliers Securities

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $82,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.