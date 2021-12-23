American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AEO opened at $23.04 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

