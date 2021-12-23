American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Up to $9.01

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.24. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 6,910 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

