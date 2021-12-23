Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

AMZN opened at $3,420.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,460.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,436.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

