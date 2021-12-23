Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,519 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 359,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 100.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

