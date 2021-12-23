Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,898 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.79. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.