Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after buying an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

