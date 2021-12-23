Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINE stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.47 million, a P/E ratio of 111.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

