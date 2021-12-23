Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post sales of $66.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.67 million. Alphatec posted sales of $43.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $236.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.92 million to $238.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $292.12 million, with estimates ranging from $283.16 million to $297.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

ATEC opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 158,287 shares of company stock worth $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares worth $483,899. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after acquiring an additional 594,482 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after buying an additional 529,579 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 392,810 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.